Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST

FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…

At 615 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of

Dragoon, or 9 miles northeast of Benson, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Benson, St. David, Dragoon and Texas Canyon.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 301 and 328.

Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 301.

Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 297.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…70MPH