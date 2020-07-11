Flash Flood Warning until SAT 10:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST FOR

NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY…

At 844 PM MST, only light to moderate rain continued over the

warning area, which includes the southern and eastern slopes of the

Catalina mountains northeast of Tucson and portions of the Bighorn

burn scar. Rainfall amounts have ranged from .5 to 1.5 inches near

Tanque Verde and the Redington Pass area.

HAZARD…Heavy rain producing flash flooding and debris flow.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

roads, washes, and urban areas.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow,

which can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and

Seven Falls.

This includes the following streams and drainages… Ventana Canyon

Wash, Chimney Rock Creek, Esperero Wash, Agua Caliente Wash, Bird

Canyon, Buehman Canyon, Sabino Creek, Alder Wash and Tanque Verde

Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE