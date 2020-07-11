Dust Storm Warning from SAT 8:06 PM MST until SAT 9:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 806 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Oro Valley to Tucson Estates, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 252.

Route 77 between mile markers 85 and 89.

Route 86 between mile markers 161 and 164.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include…

Northwest Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Eloy,

Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picacho, Tucson

Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Picacho Peak State Park,

Valencia West, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Queens Well, Sil Nakya and

Jack Rabbit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

&&