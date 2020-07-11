Dust Storm Warning from SAT 5:28 PM MST until SAT 6:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 528 PM MST, a wall of dust is pushing toward I-10 between

Benson and Willcox.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 310 and 334.

Route 191 between mile markers 60 and 66.

Locations impacted include…

Dragoon, Cochise and Texas Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

&&