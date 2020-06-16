Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 4:07 PM MST until TUE 4:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 406 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglas,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 361 and 398.

Route 191 between mile markers 1 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH