Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 3:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST

FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY…

At 302 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sierra Vista,

and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Charleston.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 316 and 332.

Route 90 between mile markers 323 and 335.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH