Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 1:50 PM MST until MON 2:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 230 PM MST.

* At 150 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bisbee,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Bisbee and Naco.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 338 and 355.

Route 92 between mile markers 348 and 355.

Route 191 between mile markers 11 and 15.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH