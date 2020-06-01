Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST

FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 629 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast

of Santa Rosa, or 25 miles northwest of Sells, moving north at 10

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Strong thunderstorm outflow winds may impact homes in Santa

Rosa, as well a vehicles traveling along Route 15 near

Santa Rosa.

Locations impacted include… Sil Nakya and Santa Rosa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH