Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:45 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST
FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…
At 629 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast
of Santa Rosa, or 25 miles northwest of Sells, moving north at 10
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Strong thunderstorm outflow winds may impact homes in Santa
Rosa, as well a vehicles traveling along Route 15 near
Santa Rosa.
Locations impacted include… Sil Nakya and Santa Rosa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH