 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 6:45 PM MST

6:33 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Pima

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST
FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 629 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles southeast
of Santa Rosa, or 25 miles northwest of Sells, moving north at 10
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Strong thunderstorm outflow winds may impact homes in Santa
Rosa, as well a vehicles traveling along Route 15 near
Santa Rosa.

Locations impacted include… Sil Nakya and Santa Rosa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film