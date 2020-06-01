Flood Advisory until MON 6:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

645 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 609 PM MST, The heavy rain has moved off, however automated rain

gauges and radar indicated up to 1.5 inches of rain fell in less

than an hour over and north of Davis Monthan AFB. That amount of

rain in an urban area will cause urban and small stream flooding.

The Advisory will be allowed to continue until 645 pm allowing for

this water to drain away.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and Tanque Verde.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 261 and 269.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of washes

and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well

as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&