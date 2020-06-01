Dust Advisory from MON 7:20 PM MST until MON 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 720 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10

miles northwest of Chui-Chu to 14 miles east of Big Horn to 8 miles

south of Freeman, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in

excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 133 and 163.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 169.

Locations impacted include…

Freeman, Big Horn and Stanfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

