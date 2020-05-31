Flood Advisory until SUN 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Santa Cruz County

…THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR

SOUTHEASTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…

At 351 PM MST, The strong thunderstorm the prompted the Flood

Advisory has dissipated, however nearly 2 inches of rain fell in an

hour. This water will take time to run off therefore the advisory

will remain in effect.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

the Santa Cruz River east of the Nogales International Airport,

Kino Springs and Lochiel.

This includes Route 82 between mile markers 5 and 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of washes

and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

&&