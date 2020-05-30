Dust Storm Warning from SAT 6:55 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 655 PM MST, a dust storm was moving northward over northern

Pinal County and over southeast portions of metro Phoenix.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 149 and 179.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 199.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 195.

Locations impacted include…

Ahwatukee,Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction,

Maricopa, Queen Creek, and Laveen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

&&