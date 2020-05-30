Dust Advisory from SAT 5:48 PM MST until SAT 6:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 548 PM MST, strong winds and blowing dust were overspreading

northwest Pinal County from south to north.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 168 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 170 and 178.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 197 and 204.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge,

Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Arizona City and Bapchule.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

