Air Quality Alert until TUE 9:00 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PIMA COUNTY INCLUDING THE TUCSON METRO
AREA TUESDAY…
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has issued
an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Pima County including the Tucson
Metro area for Tuesday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.
If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pima County, visit
the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality internet site at
www.pima.gov/deq or call 520-724-7446