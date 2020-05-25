Air Quality Alert until TUE 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PIMA COUNTY INCLUDING THE TUCSON METRO

AREA TUESDAY…

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has issued

an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Pima County including the Tucson

Metro area for Tuesday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing

ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone

concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects

increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties

for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease

in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,

telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late

in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pima County, visit

the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality internet site at

www.pima.gov/deq or call 520-724-7446