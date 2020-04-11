Flood Advisory from SAT 4:30 PM MST until SAT 7:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 429 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in

the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.

* Flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of Pinal County.

* This includes AZ Route 79 between mile markers 140 and 146.

Additional rainfall of up to a half inch is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

&&