On Screen with Special Guests: Zach and Deborah Snyder

In Georgetown, Ulrich Mott, is an ambitious social climber who marries a wealthy widow in Washington D.C. in order to mix with powerful political players. The crime drama stars Vanessa Redgrave, Annette Benning and Christoph Waltz who also directed the film, his first and is highly entertaining.

A pair of Colombian brothers Carly and Mateo prepare to move to the United States for their last years of high school in the film Blast Beat. Metalhead Carly has his heart set on attending the Georgia Aerospace Institute and working for NASA, while his supportive parents seize the chance to escape the political turmoil in Colombia and chase the American Dream. At first, his brother Mateo is the only one to express any cynicism, but when the reality of their new life sinks in, the family struggles to adapt as their expectations are shattered. Mateo and Moises Arias star.

A timely and urgent portrait of the last living generation of Hitler's Third Reich gives voice to their legacy in never-before-seen interviews raising vital questions about authority, conformity, national identity, and their own roles in the greatest human crimes in history. The documentary Final Account is a powerful must-see film.

In the new limited series Solos, seven unique characters set off on adventures in an uncertain future where they come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience. Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Hellen Mirren Anthony Mackie and more lend their star power to this life-affirming series on Amazon Prime.

The zombie action flick Army of the Dead hits Netflix this Friday after a quick theatre-only run last week. We had a chance to talk to talk with the film’s director Zach Snyder and producer Deb Snyder…

