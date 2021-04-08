On Screen 04/08

It’s all about sci-fi, super-heroes and horror this week…

Set in the near future, Voyagers tells the story of the odyssey of 30 young men and women who are sent deep into space on a mission in search of a new home. Their plan descends into madness, as the crew reverts to its most primal state, not knowing if the real threat they face is what's outside the ship or who they're becoming inside it. Voyagers stars Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lilly-Rose Depp and more.

Trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwJkexUBSeg

In a world beset by super-villains, one woman develops a process to give superpowers to regular people. But when she accidentally imbues her estranged best-friend with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago. The film stars Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer and Jason Bateman

Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnx6-YLXFwg

A couple's struggling marriage is put to the test when they are held hostage in an isolated vacation rental by an unseen voice that commands their every move. Held is a horror/drama that will make you rethink home-tech.

Trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_05LrLzDHho

As Britain prepares for electrical blackouts to sweep across the country in 1974, trainee nurse Val arrives for her first day at the crumbling East London Royal Infirmary. With most of the patients and staff evacuated to another hospital, Val is forced to work the night shift, finding herself in a dark, nearly empty building. Within these walls lies a deadly secret, forcing Val to face both her own traumatic past and deepest fears. The Power is now streaming on the Shudder horror platform.

Trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoGIEzqTB6I