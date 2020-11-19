On Screen for 11-19

In need of something to watch this weekend?

Herb Stratford has got you covered in this week's On Screen.

There are three excellent dramas and a fascinating documentary debuting this week that are well worth your time…

The Last Vermeer is set just after WWII and tells the true story of Dutch artist Han van Meegeren, who is accused of conspiring with the Nazis. Despite extensive evidence, the Dutch soldier assigned to the case becomes increasingly convinced of Han's innocence and finds himself in the unlikely position of fighting to save the life of the colorful man with a mysterious past. Claes Bang and Guy Pearce in this excellent art world mystery drama.

Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0FU8z_1Arc

In The Nest, life for an English entrepreneur and his American family begins to take a twisted turn after moving into an English country manor. Jude Law and Carrie Coon are very good in this dark drama from director Sean Durkin, who’s 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene was a personal favorite for this critic.

Trailer – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8YJQ0cflo0

A homeschooled teenager begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark secret from her in the drama Run. The well done and edgy film Run stars Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen and has a few surprising twists.

Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Dhh7q9Us5c

A remarkable cinematic essay on the film The Exorcist, Leap of Faith explores the history of William Friedkin's unsurpassed horror classic from every angle and reveals previously unheard details of the research, production and reception of the film. A must see film.

Trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5FXjdKxgrA