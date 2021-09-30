Special Weather Statement issued September 30 at 3:21AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued September 30 at 3:21AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 320 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of strong
thunderstorms about 10 miles north of Benson, moving northeast at 10
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
These storms will remain over mainly remote areas of northwestern
Cochise County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.