Special Weather Statement issued September 30 at 3:21AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 320 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of strong

thunderstorms about 10 miles north of Benson, moving northeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

These storms will remain over mainly remote areas of northwestern

Cochise County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.