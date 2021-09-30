Special Weather Statement issued September 30 at 1:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 129 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Cutter, or 12 miles northeast of Christmas, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Carlos.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 261 and 271.

AZ Route 77 near mile marker 160.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.