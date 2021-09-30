Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 30 at 12:40AM MST until September 30 at 1:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 AM MST.

* At 1240 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kearny, or 9

miles west of Hayden, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kearny, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Kelvin and San

Carlos Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.