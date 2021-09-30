Flood Advisory issued September 30 at 12:36AM MST until September 30 at 2:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued September 30 at 12:36AM MST until September 30 at 2:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 1236 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate
heavy rain fell in the area due to thunderstorms earlier tonight.
Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Casa Grande and Arizola.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.