Special Weather Statement issued September 29 at 11:13PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1113 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

La Palma, or 7 miles east of Casa Grande, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Arizona City, La Palma, Blackwater,

Toltec, Arizola, Magma, Randolph, Coolidge Airport and Valley Farms.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 185 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 172 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 144.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.