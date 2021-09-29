Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 29 at 10:27PM MST until September 29 at 11:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1115 PM MST.

* At 1027 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Casa Grande,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, La Palma, Arizola, Randolph, Blackwater, Sacaton and

Stanfield.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 180 and 200.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 166 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 128, and between mile

markers 138 and 150.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.