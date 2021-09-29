Flood Advisory issued September 29 at 11:02PM MST until September 30 at 2:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 215 AM MST.

* At 1102 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and

1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Casa Grande and Arizola.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.