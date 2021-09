4 the Weekend: Roadrunners Fan Fest

TUCSON (KVOA)- Fall is in the air and more events are popping up around southern Arizona.

TUCSON REPTILE & AMPHIBIAN SHOW & SALE

DATE: SATURDAY: 9:30AM – 5PM, SUNDAY: 10AM – 4PM

LOCATION: TUCSON EXPO CENTER

TICKETS: ADULTS: $10, KIDS 6-12: $5, 5 & UNDER: FREE

MORE DETAILS, CLICK HERE.

TOMBSTONE WINE CELEBRATION

DATE: SATURDAY: 11:00 AM (starts) - SUNDAY: 4:00 PM (ends)

LOCATION: TOMBSTONE CITY PARK

TICKETS: $15

MORE DETAILS, CLICK HERE.

ROADRUNNERS FAN FEST

DATE: SUNDAY

TIME: 9AM- NOON

LOCATION: SILVERBELL DISTRICT PARK

TICKETS: FREE

MORE DETAILS, CLICK HERE.

11TH ANNUAL EVENING OF PLAY

DATE: SATURDAY

TIME: 6:30 PM

LOCATION: CHILDREN'S MUSEUM TUCSON

TICKETS: $150

MORE DETAILS, CLICK HERE.