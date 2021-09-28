NASA tech to be used in air traffic control to help prevent delays

The Federal Aviation Administration says air traffic control will now use technology from NASA to help prevent delays to commercial flights.

The FAA is implementing the new software at more than two dozen of the nation's busiest airports, including the Atlanta airport, Washington's Reagan national airport, and New York's Kennedy and Laguardia airports.

It's not just about saving time.

It's also about saving millions of gallons of fuel as part of president biden's efforts on climate change.

The FAA estimates shorter taxi times will cut fuel consumption by seven million gallons and emissions by 75-thousand tons of carbon dioxide per year.

According to the agency, a test at the Charlotte airport saved in one year the amount of fuel used to fly 185 Boeing 737's between New York and Chicago.

The technology basically determines the best time for departing flights to push back from the gate for take-off.