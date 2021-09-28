Skip to Content

A former Trump aide and ‘Apprentice’ contestant wins arbitration case

New
5:45 pm

Former Donald Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has scored a legal win over the former president.

On Monday, Newman beat an arbitration case that the Trump campaign brought against her, accusing her of violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 on the same day Newman released her book "Unhinged", which gave a fly-on-the-wall view of working for Donald Trump.

The judgment said the nda for Newman was unreasonable.

Newman is now able to pursue attorneys' fees from trump.

A Trump spokesman released a statement saying, "Nobody in her life has done more for Omarosa than a man named Donald Trump. Unfortunately, like certain others, she forgot all about that -- which is fine with me!"

Micheal Romero

Micheal is a news producer at KVOA. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona, majoring in Journalism with a broadcast emphasis and a minor in Communications. He began his career in print, writing for the Daily Wildcat, the Aztec Press and the Arizona Jewish Post.

