A former Trump aide and ‘Apprentice’ contestant wins arbitration case

Former Donald Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has scored a legal win over the former president.

On Monday, Newman beat an arbitration case that the Trump campaign brought against her, accusing her of violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The lawsuit was filed in 2018 on the same day Newman released her book "Unhinged", which gave a fly-on-the-wall view of working for Donald Trump.

The judgment said the nda for Newman was unreasonable.

Newman is now able to pursue attorneys' fees from trump.

A Trump spokesman released a statement saying, "Nobody in her life has done more for Omarosa than a man named Donald Trump. Unfortunately, like certain others, she forgot all about that -- which is fine with me!"