United Airlines hits 99% vaccination rate among workforce

United Airlines says nearly 99% of its employees have been vaccinated for Covid-19.

The company last month announced that 67,000 U.S. employees would be required to get the vaccine.

The airline says it will begin the separation process as early as Tuesday for any workers that have not uploaded a record of at least one Covid-19 shot.

Six employees have already sought religious or medical exemptions and have filed suit in federal court on the grounds they were being discriminated against.

United employees who applied for those exemptions have until at least October 8th with the company, as that is the date of the court's hearing of the lawsuit.