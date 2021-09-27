R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B superstar R. Kelly faces the possibility of decades in prison after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in federal court in New York City.

A jury found him guilty Monday after a trial in which several accusers testified he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage. Kelly was accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 4. He also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. Trial dates in those cases have yet to be set.