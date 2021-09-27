Ford recalls some 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles for windshield flaw

Ford Motor Company is recalling some 18,000 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The automaker says the windshields may have not bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.

Ford also announced that 13,000 other Mach-E vehicles were being recalled for similar bonding concerns with its glass sunroof.

Owners of affected vehicles are advised to visit their dealers for a re-installation free of charge.

More information can be found at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.