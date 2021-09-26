Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 4:24PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of San Isidro, or 11 miles north of Sells, moving

north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Isidro, San Pedro, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Santa Rosa

Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 128 and 147.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.