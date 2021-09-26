Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 3:43PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 343 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sahuarita, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita, Summit, Tucson International

Airport and San Xavier Mission.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 43 and 58.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.