Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 12:44PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1244 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Parker Canyon Lake, or 19 miles east of Nogales, moving

east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Parker Canyon Lake and Lochiel.

This includes Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 9.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.