Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 12:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1219 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 12 miles southwest of Benson, moving

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Benson, St. David and Kartchner Caverns State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 296 and 299.

Route 90 between mile markers 293 and 305.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.