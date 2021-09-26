Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 1:21PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 121 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of San Miguel, or 31 miles southeast of Sells, moving

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Newfield, Sasabe and Hashan Chuchg.

This includes Route 286 between mile markers 1 and 11.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.