Special Weather Statement issued September 26 at 11:51AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1150 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hereford, or 7 miles east of Sierra Vista, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Tombstone, Palominas and Charleston.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 314 and 341.

Route 90 between mile markers 323 and 336.

Route 92 between mile markers 339 and 346.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.