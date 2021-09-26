Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 2:56PM MST until September 26 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 256 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of

Arivaca, or 16 miles west of Green Valley, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley and Arivaca Junction.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.