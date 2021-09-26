Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 1:59PM MST until September 26 at 2:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 158 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of

Green Valley, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Green Valley, Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita, Amado, Madera Canyon and

Arivaca Junction.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.