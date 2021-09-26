Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 1:59PM MST until September 26 at 2:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 1:59PM MST until September 26 at 2:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 158 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of
Green Valley, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Green Valley, Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita, Amado, Madera Canyon and
Arivaca Junction.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.