Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 1:40PM MST until September 26 at 2:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 230 PM MST.

* At 140 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Green Valley, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Green Valley, Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita, Patagonia Lake State Park,

Tumacacori, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.