Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 26 at 11:57AM MST until September 26 at 12:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1245 PM MST.

* At 1155 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast

of Hereford, or 8 miles east of Sierra Vista, moving northeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated and spotter observed marble sized hail in

Hereford and the storm continues to intensify.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Tombstone, Palominas and

Charleston.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.