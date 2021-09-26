Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued September 26 at 2:33PM MST until September 26 at 4:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

2:33 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
North Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 233 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Green Valley, Tubac, Amado and Arivaca Junction.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content