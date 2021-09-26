Flood Advisory issued September 26 at 2:33PM MST until September 26 at 4:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

North Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 233 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Green Valley, Tubac, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.