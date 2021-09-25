Special Weather Statement issued September 25 at 3:13PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 313 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fort Huachuca, or 11 miles west of Sierra Vista, moving northeast at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Whetstone, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 51 and 52.

Route 90 between mile markers 308 and 323.

Route 92 between mile markers 322 and 323.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.