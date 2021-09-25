Flood Advisory issued September 25 at 7:17PM MST until September 25 at 10:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 717 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, Ventana, San Luis and Santa Rosa School.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.