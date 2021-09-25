Flood Advisory issued September 25 at 6:27PM MST until September 25 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued September 25 at 6:27PM MST until September 25 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 930 PM MST.
* At 627 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Redington.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.