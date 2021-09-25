Flood Advisory issued September 25 at 5:03PM MST until September 25 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 51 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas Canyon.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.