Special Weather Statement issued September 23 at 5:46PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 545 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Florence, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and localized blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Blowing dust could reduce visibilities

under 3 miles.

Locations impacted include…

Florence and Queen Valley.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 213 and 215.

AZ Route 79 between mile markers 129 and 149.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.