Experts warn that shortages of Christmas trees are expected this winter

Holiday shoppers in a pinch are getting an early greeting from the Grinch as the supply of fake Christmas trees is expected to be strained.

The American Christmas Tree Association says shoppers might experience a shortage of artificial trees and other Christmas décor this holiday season.

The association reports that some sellers are already increasing their prices for trees and other holiday items by at least 20%.

The shortage is just another link on the chain of disruptions caused by the coronavirus, resulting in delayed orders and increased shipping costs.

Experts say if you're looking to buy a fake tree, it is best to do it now while they're still in stock and recommend to take the same approach when it comes to shopping for holiday gifts.