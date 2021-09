4 the Weekend: Tucson Greek Festival

TUCSON (KVOA)- Fall season kicks off with some fun events for the whole family this weekend in southern Arizona.



TUCSON GREEK FESTIVAL

DATE: FRIDAY 4PM - 8PM & SATURDAY 11AM - 8PM

LOCATION: ST. DEMETRIOS GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH

TICKETS: FREE

MORE DETAILS, CLICK HERE.

EL TOUR LOOP DE LOOP

DATE: SATURDAY

TIME: 6:30AM- 2PM

LOCATION: MERCADO ANNEX

TICKETS: FREE

MORE DETAILS, CLICK HERE.

OKTOBERFEST

DATE: SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

TIME: 12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM

LOCATION: MT. LEMMON SKI VALLEY

TICKETS: FREE

MORE DETAILS, CLICK HERE.

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS

DATE: SUNDAY

TIME: 7PM

LOCATION: REID PARK

TICKETS: FREE

MORE DETAILS, CLICK HERE.