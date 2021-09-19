Special Weather Statement issued September 19 at 2:42PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 241 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles northeast of Pearce-Sunsites, or 15 miles southeast of Willcox,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bowie.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 near mile marker 365.

Route 186 between mile markers 340 and 353.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.